I-110 now open after overnight closure

BATON ROUGE - I-110 is now open in both directions.

Officials closed I-110 in both directions at midnight Thursday due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions.

The lanes were blocked off from I-10 to US 61 (Scenic Hwy).

Alternate routes included Scenic Highway and Plank Road.

DOTD reports the roadway will remain closed "until weather conditions no longer present a safety threat to the traveling public."

"DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event," the department said.

