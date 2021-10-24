73°
I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete closed Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - I-10 West closed at Grosse Tete due to a vehicle fire Saturday night around 9 p.m. and was reopened just before midnight.
Louisiana State Police said the vehicle that was on fire was carrying hazardous materials.
Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory:— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) October 24, 2021
Interstate 10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 is currently closed due to a vehicle fire involving hazardous materials on Interstate 10 westbound at milepost 142. Westbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound. pic.twitter.com/hayWxZYp5X
