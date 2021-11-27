52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Human Jukebox gets shout-out from Adele

4 hours 5 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, November 27 2021 Nov 27, 2021 November 27, 2021 7:43 PM November 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - During the annual Battle of the Bands competition ahead of the Bayou Classic football game, Southern's Human Jukebox band performed Adele's "Easy on Me," and was recognized on social media by the Grammy-award winning artist.

Trending News

The song was released on Adele's latest album "30," which came out only a month before the band's performance. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days