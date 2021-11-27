52°
Latest Weather Blog
Human Jukebox gets shout-out from Adele
NEW ORLEANS - During the annual Battle of the Bands competition ahead of the Bayou Classic football game, Southern's Human Jukebox band performed Adele's "Easy on Me," and was recognized on social media by the Grammy-award winning artist.
November 28, 2021
Trending News
The song was released on Adele's latest album "30," which came out only a month before the band's performance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New group hitting streets of EBR, trying to reduce increasing homicide rate
-
Fire destroys townhome off Perkins Road
-
Residents wasting no time setting up bonfires along the levee
-
Christmas is here: hundreds gather for lighting of Old City Hall in...
-
After broken water line leaves woman with mold and no bed, community...