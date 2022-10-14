How does weather impact mosquitoes?

What is your favorite thing about fall?

Maybe it is the leaves changing colors or the cooler temperatures, but the best thing is the simple fact that mosquito rates drastically start to drop.

I’m sure you have sat on your porch the last couple of afternoons and noticed some of the pesky mosquitoes around. This past week warmer conditions and the added humidity made for the perfect environment.

Mosquito season runs from the start of spring into the fall. Fall here in south Louisiana does not always come on time and usually, we have a couple of summer relapses before we finally start to feel like fall.

This week was a perfect example, we saw a cold front move through but it didn’t bring much cooler temperatures, in fact, we are still above average with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Starting next week, we will see another cold front move in, but this one will pack a punch. Wednesday morning we have the potential to be waking up in the 40s for the first time since mid-April.

50° is the magic number for south Louisiana. Mosquitoes start to become less active when temperatures get below 60° and start to die when temperatures reach 50°.

The average mosquito only lives for about 2-3 months, but before the colder weather impacts the mosquito’s life cycle, the female will lay her eggs. Mosquito larvae can withstand extremely cold conditions, so even as the winter months pass we can expect the larvae to hatch in the spring.