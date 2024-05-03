69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Derby Day

2 hours 48 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2024 May 3, 2024 May 03, 2024 7:54 AM May 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Saddle up with JP on 2une In Friday morning to prepare for Derby Day!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days