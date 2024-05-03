69°
Applications due today for award honoring deputy slain in ambush attack
DENHAM SPRINGS - The applications for an award honoring Nick Tullier, a corporal slain in a 2016 police ambush, close Friday.
The "Nick Tullier Service Above Self Award" will be awarding to a deserving department, unit, or individual in law enforcement who has placed the needs of others above their own, according to the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club.
Tullier was shot three times in an ambush at a gas station on Airline Highway in 2016. He spent six years in various hospitals during his recovery, but ultimately passed away in 2022.
The specific award being given out by the DSKC is only for law enforcement officers serving in Livingston Parish.
