Hospitals urge patients to avoid ER for minor issues as demand for COVID testing soars

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge area hospitals are urging people to avoid the emergency room for non-life-threatening issues amid a wave of patients seeking COVID-19 tests at their ER locations.

Baton Rouge General officials say they have seen an influx of patients with mild cold or flu-like symptoms that simply need a COVID test, increasing ER wait times and affecting staff's ability to care for other patients under more dire circumstances.

"Over the last week we have seen an increase in COVID cases and an increase in the demand for testing across the community. We know that lines are long at many urgent cares and testing sites and that over-the-counter tests are hard to find, but we need to do our best to keep our emergency rooms reserved for emergency care and those that are experiencing severe issues such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, shortness of breath and stroke symptoms. If you have mild COVID or flu like symptoms call your doctor or visit an urgent care near you," Chief Nursing Officer at Baton Rouge General Monica Nijoka said in a statement.

Officials say that anyone needing a COVID test should use urgent cares, contact primary care doctors or visit one of the community testing sites that have been established by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Baton Rouge General offers testing through their Express Care clinics by appointment only due to high demand.

Our Lady of the Lake also offers testing, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 225-765-5500 or by visiting their website.