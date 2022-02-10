Latest Weather Blog
LSU lifting on-campus mask mandate starting next week
BATON ROUGE - LSU will no longer require masks inside buildings on its campus, the school announced Thursday.
The university spokesperson said the change will be effective starting Monday, Feb. 14. Read the statement from LSU below.
"Due to decreasing COVID case rates both on campus and in the Baton Rouge area, effective Monday, Feb. 14, all classes will resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog. In addition, effective Feb. 14, masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors, but are still encouraged. N95 and KN95 masks provide the best protection.
We would like to thank all of you for your diligence and cooperation that has allowed us to get to this point. Please continue to follow LSU’s Spring COVID protocols."
The university had lifted its previous mask mandate back in November but reintroduced it in January due to the surge of the Omicron variant.
