Homecoming ceremony for LSU gymnastics team set for Sunday afternoon

Saturday, April 20 2024
BATON ROUGE - The 2024 NCAA Gymnastics champions will be headed back to Baton Rouge on Sunday and fans can greet the Tigers when they arrive. 

The team is holding a reception at the LSU Gymnastics Training Facility and Championship Plaza on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. No more details were provided. 

A parade to celebrate the Tigers will be Wednesday. 

