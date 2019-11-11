81°
Hollywood returns to Baton Rouge for film shoot at LSU

BATON ROUGE - Hollywood has returned to Baton Rouge.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed the film "Swing" is scheduled to film at LSU Monday and Tuesday. They'll continue filming in the Baton Rouge area over the next few weeks.

According to IMDB, "Swing" is about "a group of friends and crew teammates' lives are changed forever when an army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team."

Michael Shannon is set to star in the movie. Actor Charles Melton was also reportedly seen on campus.

LSU famously played host to the film set of "Pitch Perfect" back in 2011. 

