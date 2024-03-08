80°
Holi Fest set to color the streets of Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Holi Fest, or the "festival of colors" is set to take place in the downtown capital area for its annual painting of the streets.
Holi is a traditional festival that originated in India. The celebration is sometimes referred to as the "festival of colors" or the "festival of love" and symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring.
The Baton Rouge Holi Festival is all of this and more—it's a perfect way to ring in the new season just hours before Daylight Savings Time and to fill your life with color and happiness.
Holi Fest takes place on Saturday, March 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Repentance Park on South River Road. Bring a white t-shirt, or something you don't mind getting covered in colored powder!
