Hit-and-run victim says he forgives driver; benefit planned for this weekend

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man in Denham Springs is still healing after police say he was hit by a car while walking his dog. Now, some friends are stepping in to help with the cost of his medical bills.

There's a benefit this Saturday, April 17, for Todd Thomas. He was hit by a car on Sept. 13, 2020 right by his driveway on Myrtle Street in Denham Springs.

"Definitely in God's hands that day, because I was a DOA out there on the street and was in a coma for six days," Thomas said.

Since then, he's had 14 surgeries and says it hurts to do everyday things like walking and standing.

"I've been basically told in many different ways that I'm a walking miracle," he said.

There is surveillance video from a nearby business that shows a car driving down Myrtle Street at the approximate time of the incident. Denham Springs Police said it may show the possible suspect's vehicle in the case, but police haven't found the person responsible.

Kara Gaskin met Thomas at church, and this week she's calling on the community to help her friend.

"We're doing a benefit for Todd," Gaskin said. "We're doing a raffle and a pulled pork plate to raise some funds. As you can imagine, he's not able to work."

The hope is to raise some money to lessen the financial burden as Thomas's medical journey is far from over.

"So that he can focus on healing and healing swiftly, so that maybe one day he can get back out there," she said.

As for the person who caused so much damage, Thomas says he's offering forgiveness.

"It's OK. I'm not mad. I'm not upset. I forgive them, and I pray for them. Because I want them to be able to forgive themselves," Thomas said.

The benefit will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anchor South Real Estate at 8193 Vincent Road on Saturday. Raffle tickets are $10 and enter you into a prize pack drawing for a 100-quart crawfish pot, burner, paddle and propane, sack of crawfish, crawfish table, custom LSU cornhole set, and $100 toward seasons and fixings. Pulled pork plates are $10.

Contact Kara Gaskin at 225-216-5558 for information about tickets.