High school football player allegedly left stolen gun on campus, sent another student to retrieve it

BATON ROUGE - A high school student-athlete allegedly brought a stolen handgun to campus and then tried to have a 14-year-old deliver it to him when he left it behind.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said De'Antwan Brown, 19, was arrested this week after a gun was found in his duffel bag on Oct. 29.

Arrest records said Brown left the bag in the locker room at Istrouma High School and texted a 14-year-old student telling him to fetch the bag along with the gun. A school resource officer detained the 14-year-old after finding the loaded revolver in the duffel bag and contacted the sheriff's office.

The teen eventually admitted that Brown texted him asking him to retrieve the bag. According to arrest records, one of those texts read "I need to see if my gun in my sack in there."

Deputies confirmed that the phone number belonged to Brown, and Brown's football jersey was also found in the bag with the gun. Records said Brown also texted a photo of himself to the teen.

Brown was booked for carrying a weapon in a firearm-free zone, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Another teenager was arrested for bringing a gun on campus that same day in a separate incident.