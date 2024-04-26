86°
Here's what the list of Louisiana's 10 largest cities will look like now that St. George is approved

Friday, April 26 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — With the Louisiana Supreme Court favoring St. George's incorporation, the list of the state's largest cities will change. Here's what the new list will look like, with St. George's approximate population from the time voters considered its creation.

     1. New Orleans, 369,749

     2. Baton Rouge, 221,453

     3. Shreveport, 180,153

     4. Lafayette, 121,389

     5. St. George, 86,000 - approximate at time of 2019 vote.

     6. Lake Charles, 79,113

     7. Kenner, 64,007

     8. Bossier City, 62,635

     9. Monroe, 46,820

     10. Alexandria, 44,004

Figures are from the U.S. Census Bureau. Current No. 10 Houma drops off the list, which includes only incorporated areas.

