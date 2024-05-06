Photos: Car caught fire while in ATM lane, bank building saved by firefighters

78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, May 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE - A car caught on fire while in the ATM lane at a Napoleonville bank on Monday. 

The Napoleonville Fire Department said fire crews quickly got over to the Capital One and extinguished the fire, preventing the flames from spreading to the building. 

Firefighters said the heat melted the vinyl above the car. No injuries were reported. 

