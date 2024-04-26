Louisiana Supreme Court rules in favor of St. George; finds 'legal error' in lower court rulings

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday completed a task that some voters in East Baton Rouge Parish began more than a decade ago — creating a new community that will be the state's fifth-largest city.

Justices ruled Friday that the St. George incorporation effort was valid, despite objections by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and others. The Supreme Court said lower courts that had tossed out the results of a 2019 election were wrong on several levels and opted to decide the case on its own.

"We find legal error, review the matter de novo, reverse the denial of incorporation, and render judgment in favor of the incorporators and electors," the justices said in their 4-3 decision. The court heard arguments in January.

With the ruling, St. George is soon to become Louisiana's fifth largest city, behind New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Lafayette. At the time of the incorporation vote, it was estimated the new city would have about 86,000 residents. The area has grown in population since the vote 4.5 years ago.

In a dissent, Chief Justice John Weimer said St. George's backers didn't follow the law when they placed the issues before voters and that his colleagues in the majority were using a "procedural ruse" that "achieves a result masquerading as an opinion."

In October 2019, 54 percent of voters within St. George's boundaries approved creating a new city. Broome and Metro Councilman Lamont Cole sued, claiming that the petition to place the issue on the ballot was flawed, that St. George wouldn't be able to adequately provide services and that the incorporation would harm the parish's tax base.

After an eight-day trial, a special judge rules that the incorporation petition "minimally satisfies" the requirement to create the new city, then found incorporation unreasonable. He also said St. George would open with a $3 million deficit, impacting the availability of municipal services.

It also said the incorporation would cost Baton Rouge about 35 percent of its general fund, "a substantial adverse effect."

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal largely upheld the ruling, determining that the incorporation petition didn't lay out how St. George would provide services. "Accordingly, the court of appeal affirmed the denial of incorporation without discussing whether incorporation is reasonable," the majority of the justices said Friday.

Broome was removed as a plaintiff early in the process, but as a council member, Cole had standing to sue based on St. George's impact on Baton Rouge. The Supreme Court noted Friday, however, that no one from inside St. George had challenged the incorporation petition.

"Cole neither resides in nor owns property in St. George," the court said. "He did not, and could not, vote in the election. ... Because no one from within the incorporated area objected to it, the court of appeal erred in considering the sufficiency of the petition. Thus, we reverse."

But rather than send the case back to the lower courts, as typically happens, the justices opted to decide the case itself.

"In the interests of judicial efficiency, time-sensitivity and because we have a fully developed record, we review those decisions and render judgment," the justices wrote.

In the form of a question-and-answer session, the justices said St. George fulfilled what was required of it:

Does the proposed area have definite characteristics of a village? Paraphrasing, the court said St. George has a recognizable business community and its own fire department, and that it desires to have its own school district — a factor largely behind the initial push for incorporation.

"The desire for a separate school district evidences St. George's distinct identity from Baton Rouge," the court said.

The court also said the St. George area is growing in population, unlike other parts of the parish.

Has a nearby city initiated preliminary proceedings toward annexation? The court said that beginning in 2014, businesses and government agencies within St. George sought annexation into Baton Rouge — including parts of LSU, the Mall of Louisiana and the L'Auberge casino. "The rights of the remaining citizens of St. George are no less important," the court said.

Have there been any financial commitments toward incorporation or annexation proceedings? The court noted that the current incorporation effort started in 2018 after a previous failed one, plus two failed efforts to create a new school district.

Among other issues, the justices also said that St. George's creation doesn't automatically mean there will be an adverse impact on its neighbors, particularly Baton Rouge. "A decrease in funding to the City-Parish does not necessarily result in an unreasonable adverse impact," the court said.

It also said it appears St. George can provide services, even if it has to pay others to provide them.

"The conclusion that St. George cannot, in all probability, provide its proposed public services within a reasonable period of time is not supported by the record," the justices said. "... we will not second-guess St. George’s decision to supplement law enforcement services, when, even accepting these discretionary costs, their budget is balanced."

"Despite the challenge, we conclude St. George can provide public services within a reasonable period of time. Applying objective factors to determine reasonableness, we hold incorporation is reasonable," they said. "We reverse the lower courts’ denial of incorporation and render judgment in favor of Proponents."

Weimer said his objections weren't directed by St. George voters, but the petition's organizers.

"This dissent is not intended to defy the will of the majority of voters but rather to insure (sic) the law enacted by the legislature is applied as written so voters can cast an informed vote," he wrote.

Justice Scott Crichton joined Weimer's dissent and added that his colleagues were wrong to throw out the lower courts and make their own decision directly.

"There was no 'legal error' at all," he wrote. He said the special judge's decision that St. George "in all probability" could not provide services in a reasonable amount of time was a reasonable observation, and not one that warranted the Supreme Court taking over the case.