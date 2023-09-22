88°
Helicopter gets jammed under Interstate overpass in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A vehicle towing a helicopter got stuck under the Range Avenue overpass Friday morning when the helicopter jammed.
Photos from social media showed the helicopter on top of a towing trailer wedged under the overpass itself.
The Department of Transportation examined the overpass' structure and did not anticipate any shutdowns would be necessary. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was also on scene working to resolve the situation.
Range Avenue was fully reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m. after the helicopter was removed.
