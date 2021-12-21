47°
Heavy law enforcement presence seen on Siegen near I-10 Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement presence was seen along Siegen amid reports of shots being heard Tuesday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said deputies were focused on the Siegen/Industriplex area near an apartment complex and shopping center.
Authorities said they were dispatched to an automobile theft and a report of shots being fired in the area around 4:30 Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.