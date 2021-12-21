Heavy law enforcement presence seen on Siegen near I-10 Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement presence was seen along Siegen amid reports of shots being heard Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said deputies were focused on the Siegen/Industriplex area near an apartment complex and shopping center.

Authorities said they were dispatched to an automobile theft and a report of shots being fired in the area around 4:30 Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Stream WBRZ newscasts and breaking news coverage here.