Gunman allegedly reloaded weapon after it misfired, shot unarmed panhandler in parking lot

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing a panhandler in a shopping center parking lot over the weekend allegedly loaded another round into his gun after it initially failed to fire during a confrontation with the victim.

An affidavit released by BRPD Thursday lays out the alleged series events that led to the death of Danny Buckley. Jace Boyd, 24, was accused of shooting Buckley after he approached Boyd in his car and asked him for money Saturday night.

According to the document, Boyd got out his vehicle shortly after their initial confrontation when he saw Buckley asking a woman for money in the parking lot. Boyd is said to have gotten out of his car and shouted at Buckley, telling him to leave people alone because he was scaring them.

Boyd then allegedly armed himself with a gun from his vehicle and approached Buckley. The report says Boyd pointed the gun at the victim and tried to shoot, but his gun misfired. Boyd then pulled the firearm's slide to load another round into the chamber and shot Buckley once in the abdomen.

The affidavit says Buckley was "unarmed and was out of arms reach" when he was shot.

Police reportedly questioned Boyd the night of the shooting, but he was not arrested at the time.

BRPD issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday, and he was taken into custody Thursday. The announcement of an arrest warrant came after days of mounting pressure from the community and local officials for a deeper investigation into the shooting.

Boyd is facing charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.