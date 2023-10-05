79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grosse Tete, Bayou Sorrel bridges to stay open longer in coming months

1 hour 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 October 05, 2023 2:53 PM October 05, 2023 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Grosse Tete Bridge and the Sorrel Bridge in Iberville Parish will be kept open longer than normal for the next few months to allow for additional marine traffic to pass through.

The sheriff's office on Thursday said it has been notified by DOTD of the extending openings, which will now permit two or three boats to cross during each opening.

Curfews for school bus traffic will remain in place. Those curfews are from 6 a.m.-8 a.m., and 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The changes aim to relieve marine congestion on the Intracoastal Waterway due to the closure of the Lock in New Orleans. Procedures are in place in the event of an emergency.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days