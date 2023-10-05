79°
Latest Weather Blog
Grosse Tete, Bayou Sorrel bridges to stay open longer in coming months
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Grosse Tete Bridge and the Sorrel Bridge in Iberville Parish will be kept open longer than normal for the next few months to allow for additional marine traffic to pass through.
The sheriff's office on Thursday said it has been notified by DOTD of the extending openings, which will now permit two or three boats to cross during each opening.
Curfews for school bus traffic will remain in place. Those curfews are from 6 a.m.-8 a.m., and 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
The changes aim to relieve marine congestion on the Intracoastal Waterway due to the closure of the Lock in New Orleans. Procedures are in place in the event of an emergency.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veterans specialty court coming to East Baton Rouge Parish aims to help...
-
BRAC touts economic success tied Government Street road diet
-
Tangipahoa teacher jailed after giving birth to student's child out on bond;...
-
Councilwoman fires back as political spat over new development intensifies
-
LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare brain cancer, TAF launches fund...