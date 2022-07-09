Government Street businesses bustling despite recent closures

BATON ROUGE - Cars zipped by Gov't Taco as workers inside prepared for another busy day on Saturday.

"We started off in White Star, then we moved to our location here. It was pretty popular, we were going really strong for a year. Then COVID hit, so we struggled for a bit," Haylee Deshotel, an employee at Gov't Taco, said. "That's when I was hired. From there, we have been going pretty strong."

In the fall, the taco joint will celebrate two years of being open at their current location. On both sides of the street, surrounding businesses have shut down.

"We're hoping Government Street will rebuild itself back up, get it back to how it used to be because it is an amazing area to be at," Deshotel said.

"A lot of change has happened. Unfortunately, the Brew-Bacher's across the street caught fire a couple of years ago. They haven't returned. The Fleur De Lis shutting their doors for the time being," Marco Saia, manager of Anthony's Italian Deli, said.

Saia, who now manages his family business, says since moving to Government Street seven years ago, many things have changed.

"It's changed for the good, as well. When we moved here, we feel like we brought some ambience to Government street," Saia said.

The most recent change comes from Fleur de Lis Pizza, announcing they will close their doors until further notice after 76 years of business.

"I wish everyone luck who has a business on Government Street. If I were them, I would just try to hold on because tomorrow is another day," Saia said.

Saia and Deshotel say Government Street is the street to be on.

"I love the Capitol Heights area, the Mid-City area. It's a great place to be. Great community, too, with all of the local businesses around," Deshotel said.

There are even plans for a new business in the area.