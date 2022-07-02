79°
Latest Weather Blog
Fleur de Lis Pizza announces closure after 76 years of business
BATON ROUGE - Fleur de Lis Pizza announced Saturday that their doors will close until further notice after 76 years of business.
In a social media post Saturday night, owners cited a shortage of staff as the reason for the pizza place's closure. No plans for reopening have been announced.
Trending News
Fleur de Lis has been serving pizzas in the capital area since its opening in 1946.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What to expect for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; one person injured
-
How a rape survivor was ordered to pay child support; watch the...
-
Baton Rouge businesses are hopeful developers can turn blight into success
-
Local second-graders collect thousands of pennies, donate to charities a world away
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Springfield Bulldogs
-
Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino recap the past week in LSU sports
-
'I couldn't sign it fast enough:' Zion Williamson extending contract with Pelicans
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...