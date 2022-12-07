Good Samaritan dove into muddy water, rescued family trapped inside sinking car

GIBSON - A man leapt into a roadside canal after he spotted a car sinking along a Louisiana highway, saving a family of four trapped inside.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday along LA 182, near LA 662 in Assumption Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the car went off road and crashed into thick, muddy water along the highway.

Four people were inside the car when it crashed, including two small children, and police said the quagmire made it impossible for the family to open the doors from the inside.

Troopers said the good Samaritan, Jeff Lapeyrouse of Bourg, stopped after he saw the car sinking and was able to get one of the doors open, allowing the four occupants to escape.

"Louisiana State Police Troop C is thankful for the efforts of Mr. Lapeyrouse. His quick action and willingness to help prevented this crash from becoming a tragedy," State Police said in a news release.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.