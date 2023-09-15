93°
Gonzales man was trying to kill woman when he drove his truck through her bedroom wall, deputies say

2 hours 27 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, September 15 2023 Sep 15, 2023 September 15, 2023 12:17 PM September 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies believe a man intended to kill a woman when he crashed his truck through her bedroom wall early Monday morning. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim and the driver, 46-year-old Michael Ray Blair of Gonzales, knew each other prior to the crash. 

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Blair's truck crashed through the wall of a home on Muddy Creek Road in Prairieville just before 5 a.m. Monday. A resident at the home said Blair jumped out of the truck after the crash and ran away from the scene. 

Deputies confirmed the truck belonged to Blair, and got more information corroborating claims that he crashed through the wall with the intent of hurting someone.

Law enforcement found him at a hospital and booked him Friday on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

