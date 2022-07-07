Gonzales breaks ground on new event center to come in 2023

GONZALES - City officials broke ground for a new event center coming next year.

The PACE (Performing Arts, Conference, and Events) center is slated to begin construction in late September this year according to a press release sent out Thursday morning. Mayor Barney Arceneaux says this center has been a "longtime passion."

"The 2016 historic flood put it on pause, as we turned to helping our community recover," Arceneaux said. "But I'm so glad we are here today."

The PACE center will be two stories, 25,000 square feet, and located at the intersection of Highways 30 and 44. The press release said the center will be specifically designed to host expos, cultural and performing arts events, indoor concerts, banquets, and balls.

Arceneaux said Gonzales residents' quality of life is improved when they are able to attend events locally. He hopes the new PACE center will create jobs by supporting local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

The first event being hosted at the center will take place in 2023.