GET TO MOVING- Spire Fitness

Get 2 Moving- This week our mamas and special guest one-year-old Rosie demonstrated how moms can get a great workout in, all while tending to her children. Spire Fitness allows moms to bring their kids, age one to four, to participate in a 45 minute workout. If your interested, all information is listed below.
You can also use code 'FIRSTFREE' to enjoy the first class on the house!
