Ga. teenager runs mile to honor Denham Springs police officer who died after weeks in hospital

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Monday, a teenager from Georgia did something special to draw attention to the danger all first responders face.

Thirteen-year-old Andrew Collinson is a cross country runner, and Monday he was running to honor the legacy of Cpl. Shawn Kelly.

Monday's run was dedicated to the Denham Springs Police Corporal who died after spending weeks in the hospital. He was shot May 11 while responding to a disturbance at a shopping center on Range Avenue.

"It means a lot to me because at my age I could be doing something totally different right now," Collinson said.

Andrew is a part of the nonprofit group Running 4 Heroes. The organization raises awareness and money for first responders across the country. For each first responder that dies in the line of duty, volunteers like Andrew run one mile.

"Papa came up to me, and I was sitting in my room, and he asked me 'Do you want to join this organization? They run one mile for every fallen hero that risked their lives?'" He said.

Today was Andrew's twenty-first run. For the twenty-first time, he ran alongside a police escort, this time representing Cpl. Kelly's career in service for the community he loved.

"When I was young I could never imagine being here, right now, doing the things that I'm doing for these amazing people," Collinson said.