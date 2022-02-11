56°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU receives history-making donation of $245 million
-
Thieves targeting checks placed in mailboxes across Baton Rouge
-
Roundabout scrapped in the middle of construction on Sullivan Road
-
Nakamoto: Top State Police leader tied to Ronald Greene cover-up had phone...
-
Three former Tigers bring home awards from NFL Honors
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
-
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
Southern's Jailyn Rogers living up to her name strike after strike