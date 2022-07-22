Friday PM Forecast: weekend shower count down, heat up

An upper level ridge of high pressure will firmly overtake the region this weekend and lead to hot, humid days with low coverage in any showers or thunderstorms. With high temperatures in the mid 90s and plenty of humidity, heat advisories may continue to be issued. Do not expect relief at night, either as low temperature barely fall out of the 80s.

Next 24 Hours: While isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, generally partly cloudy skies are expected with low temperatures in the mid 70s. The weekend will begin with lots of heat and steam. Thanks to some sunshine, high temperatures will chug into the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures eclipsing 100 degrees for several hours. Any afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be isolated in nature.

Up Next: Sunday is likely to be the driest day in the extended forecast in terms of area wide rain coverage. Very few will find showers and thunderstorms and so sunshine will keep temperatures near their highs in the mid 90s for several hours. Combined with plenty of humidity, the feels-like temperature could approach advisory criteria of 108 degrees. Be sure to hydrate and take it easy outside—especially in the afternoon. Early next week, increasing moisture will return the typical, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few of these could be heavy enough to cause some localized street and poor drainage flooding. Temperatures will be very close to average for late July. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: An expansive ridge of high pressure will overtake the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Since surface winds will be driven by a high pressure off to the east, southerly flow will keep high dew points (abundant humidity) in place. While the downward motions of a ridge make it difficult for convection to develop, the high moisture supply may be able to overcome this at times. The result will be a continuation of the typical summer pattern with daytime warming and marine breezes popping isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms--especially near the coast. The National Weather Service will keep an eye on temperatures and dew points as the conditions will get very close to meeting heat advisory criteria of a feels-like temperature of 108 degrees. The upper level ridge will not budge much next week lending to a persistent weather pattern. The local area will sit just south of the ridge while winds remain out of the southeast at the surface. Some weak, east to west moving disturbances could occasionally give rise to a bump in showers and thunderstorms amidst what will be seasonably hot and humid conditions.

--Josh

