Friday PM Forecast: fog, record warmth into the weekend

For second straight day, a new record high low temperature was set as thermometers stayed at 70 degrees, above the former record of 68. The afternoon saw a 2022 record high tied (as of 4pm) as temperatures hit 85 degrees.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Initially, skies will be partly cloudy into the evening hours. Low temperatures will again stop near 70 degrees, challenging the previous record highest low of 66 degrees from 1944. With much lighter south winds of 5-10mph and dew point temperatures in the upper 60s, some fog will develop near the coast and settle inland. A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from 12am tonight until 10am Saturday along and south of I-12. Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog could cause hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. The weekend will remain warm with high and low temperatures running approximately 15 degrees above average. A little more sunshine will be available on Saturday. Highs are pegged for the middle 80s, and so records will be within reach again. The standing mark is 84 degrees set in 1977.

Up Next: Sunday will begin with lows in the mid 60s and then partly sunny skies will guide highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will bring spotty showers and thunderstorms to the area on Monday. Rain coverage will be scarce with the best chance north of I-12. While temperatures will temporarily come down a few degrees behind the front, they will stay above average into the middle of next week. The most noticeable change will be a dip in humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm system could bring a better chance at organized precipitation toward the end of next week followed by a more notable drop in temperatures.

Detailed Forecast: A broad and anomalous upper level ridge of high pressure will anchor over the eastern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. This will cause well above average high and low temperatures, and largely shield the area from organized systems capable of producing rain. Given the prevalence of morning stratus clouds with this regime, it has been challenging for temperatures to warm until the clouds lift and mix out a bit. This could be the difference maker in whether we continue breaking record highs through Sunday. The ridge will slowly back into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and start to weaken some before finally being suppressed to the southeast Sunday and Monday. As a result, while Saturday and Sunday will still be quite warm, temperatures may be a degree or two lower. Into Monday, the next upper level trough of low pressure will have a clearer path into the region thanks to ridge retreating. The associated cold front will come much later in the day with only sub-severe spotty showers and thunderstorms expected. In fact, coverage looks like it could be rather sparse at this time. Drier dewpoints will follow allowing cooler mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

--Josh

