Friday PM Forecast: Dry this weekend, some clouds return

Great weather will continue into the weekend, but we will have more clouds than we have seen the last couple of days. Our next chance of rain will hold off until early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will increase in coverage tonight, which will keep our low temperature to near 56 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be even warmer, with highs nearing 83 degrees. There will be some scattered clouds out there. These will mainly be lower level cumulus clouds.

Up Next: Sunday will begin in the 60s before returning to the 80s. Cloud cover will increase even more on Easter, and we could be mostly cloudy at times. Temperatures will get even warmer on Monday, with highs in the upper 80's. The record high is 88 degrees, and that could possibly be reached. The next chance of rain will hold off until at least Tuesday. As of right now, this system looks to be weaker in nature with only some passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A cold front will pass late Tuesday, this will knock our temperatures down, and dry things out through the end of the week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.