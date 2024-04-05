Friday PM Forecast: Clouds set to increase, rain chances follow suit

Our days with full sunshine have run out. Clouds ramp up over the weekend. This will give way to a mainly cloudy sky next week, along with a few rounds of storms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After several days with a lack of clouds, we begin to see some high clouds filtering back into the region on Friday night. We'll otherwise be mostly clear and cool early Saturday, with a low temperature in the middle-50s. Even with some high clouds carrying over into Saturday, we'll see plentiful sunshine. Afternoon highs will soar to around 84° in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Clouds continue to increase on Sunday. Said increase in clouds is anticipation of a pattern change. A south wind off the Gulf will continue to nudge the humidity upward, perhaps to noticeable levels by Sunday. Even so, we should be dry in the capital area through the end of the weekend.

We remain warm and muggy into next week. This time, Mother Nature opens the door for showers and storms. We expect rain on an isolated basis on Monday and Tuesday. This will especially be the case for our northern parishes and counties. It won't be raining at every point, but we do expect mainly cloudy skies during periods without rain. This is a bit untimely if you're hoping to catch a few glimpses of the solar eclipse on Monday (see below).

Confidence is increasing for a good soak on Wednesday, which brings our best shot at rain for the week. All of Louisiana has been highlighted under a severe weather risk with this round of storms. What we know at this point is that the ingredients may align for a few strong storms, but the forecast is far from set in stone. Make sure to check back in with the Storm Station daily for the latest.

Eclipse Forecast:

The latest forecast still calls for mainly cloudy skies on Monday. At times, we could be dodging a stray shower or storm also. During the the solar eclipse (approx. Noon to 3 p.m.), clouds could block your view of the event. That said, it's hard to rule out a few cloud breaks entirely.

We advise having your eclipse glasses on standby. Be ready to take a quick glimpse at the Sun should cloud cover allow momentarily.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.