Former state representative, state senator James David Cain dies

BATON ROUGE — Former state representative and state senator James David Cain died May 8. He was 85.

Cain, a Republican, served in the Louisiana House of Representatives for 20 years and the Senate for 16 years. During his tenure, Cain led the Insurance and Agriculture & Natural Resources committees. He also ran for insurance commissioner in 2006, a statement from current commissioner Tim Temple said.

"I want to express my deepest condolences to Senator Cain’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed," Temple said.

Cain's son, James David Cain Jr., is a federal judge serving the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.