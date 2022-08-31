Former Southern offensive lineman and White Castle native Ja'Tyre Carter makes Bears 53 man roster

74°
White Castle native and former Southern offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter made the Chicago Bears official 53 man roster on Tuesday. A 7th round pick in the 2022 draft, Carter is the first Southern draftee in 18 years.
