Former Rock Paper Taco building on Perkins Road could become funeral home

Wednesday, March 06 2024
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE - The former Rock Paper Taco building on Perkins Road could become a funeral home in the near future. 

The property's owner, Donald Jarreau Jr., filed a rezoning application with the Baton Rouge Planning Commission to repurpose the space from a restaurant to a funeral home. The rezoning application is on the agenda for the Planning Commission's April 15 meeting. 

In February, The Advocate reported that the restaurant posted a sign explaining it was closed for renovations. A few days later, Jarreau said the property would be closed and go up for lease or sale. The restaurant opened in June 2021.

Rock Paper Taco's other location near LSU on West Chimes Street closed in November after being open since March 2021.

