Former LSU pitcher and No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes to debut for Pittsburgh on Saturday

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Former LSU pitcher and 2023 first overall pick in the MLB Draft, pitcher Paul Skenes, will make his MLB debut Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates posted a hype video for his debut with the date on Twitter.

The Pirates play the Chicago Cubs Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

