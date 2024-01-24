Former Louisiana lawmaker leaving federal post; expected to run for Baton Rouge mayor

BATON ROUGE — Ted James, a former Louisiana lawmaker who joined the Biden administration two years ago as a regional head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, says he'll step down from the federal post next month. He's expected to enter the race to become East Baton Rouge Parish's next mayor-president.

The current mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, announced her re-election bid this month.

James told WBRZ on Wednesday that an official announcement won't be made until after he leaves the SBA's south-central region on Feb. 10.

In announcing that he was leaving his federal job, James said the agency expanded lending to minority-owned business, increased small business participation in government contracts and fostered new partnership for "small business ecosystems."

James in 2022 left local politics to join the SBA. He had won election three times from state House District 101, which extends from Sherwood Forest northward to Monticello and westward to Merrydale. He defeated Tiffany Foxworth by a 3-to-2 margin in 2011 before being elected without opposition in 2015 and 2019.