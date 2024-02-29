Ex-state lawmaker Ted James challenges Sharon Weston Broome in mayor-president's race

BATON ROUGE - Ted James, a former Louisiana lawmaker who joined the Biden administration two years ago as a regional head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Thursday that he will run against Sharon Weston Broome for the position of Baton Rouge mayor-president.

James left local politics in 2022 to join the Small Business Administration as a Texas-based regional director. He had won election three times from state House District 101, which extends from Sherwood Forest northward to Monticello and westward to Merrydale. He defeated Tiffany Foxworth by a 3-to-2 margin in 2011 before being elected without opposition in 2015 and 2019.