FLOOD WATCH issued for parts of southeast Louisiana

A FLOOD WATCH takes effect at 6pm Friday evening and lasts into early Saturday morning for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James, St. Mary and Tangipahoa parishes. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. CLICK HERE for flood safety information.

Urgent weather and storm information

Click HERE for the WBRZ weather page

Stream WBRZ newscasts and WBRZ Plus online here

Click HERE to watch the WBRZ 24-hour weather channel live online

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are anticipated tonight and some locations could see multiple storms initially before a more well defined line of storms develop allowing it to push east. This is also expected to occur over locations that saw around 2 to more than 5 inches of rain last night and given the primed conditions rain could quickly runoff leading to some areas of flash flooding. In addition rainfall intensity will be high leading which will quickly add up and could lead to water piling up in the more urban areas leading to isolated flash flooding.

Remember that the WBRZ WX App. is *free* on Apple and Android devices and can be used for breaking weather alerts, live radar, as well as daily and hourly forecast details. If your power or broadcast signal is ever lost, you can watch live coverage on the WBRZ News App. For even more, plug in to the WBRZ Weather Team on Facebook and “X”.

Tweets by WBRZweather