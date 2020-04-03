Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to blaze at Broadmoor United Methodist Church for second time this week
BATON ROUGE - For the second time this week, fire crews responded to an early morning blaze at a church on Mollylea Drive.
Early Friday morning, shortly after 4:30 a.m. members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at Broadmoor United Methodist Church to find its office on fire.
Officials say the incident did not result in any injuries and the church's sanctuary was not severely damaged though "light smoke" did make its way into the area.
Investigators say an arsonist set another one of Broadmoor United Methodist Church's buildings on fire Wednesday, April 1.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the Friday morning incident as well.
HAPPENING NOW: Baton Rouge Fire Department has put out the second fire in a two day span at Broadmoor United Methodists church. This time is was the administrative office building that was burned to the ground. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/bw5OntkaUz— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) April 3, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Representative Ted James released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
-
How customers and members of the food service industry can protect themselves
-
Gov John Bel Edwards explains significant increase in virus case no's
-
Family mourns the loss of two brothers who died from coronavirus complications
-
Gov. Edwards: 'logjam' in testing responsible for this week's daily COVID-19 case...