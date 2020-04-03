Firefighters respond to blaze at Broadmoor United Methodist Church for second time this week

BATON ROUGE - For the second time this week, fire crews responded to an early morning blaze at a church on Mollylea Drive.

Early Friday morning, shortly after 4:30 a.m. members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at Broadmoor United Methodist Church to find its office on fire.

Officials say the incident did not result in any injuries and the church's sanctuary was not severely damaged though "light smoke" did make its way into the area.

Investigators say an arsonist set another one of Broadmoor United Methodist Church's buildings on fire Wednesday, April 1.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the Friday morning incident as well.