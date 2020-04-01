Broadmoor United Methodist Church targeted by arsonist, authorities investigate

BATON ROUGE - A local church was damaged during a fire set by an arsonist early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were dispatched to Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Mollylea Drive shortly after midnight.

Upon arriving, first responders saw flames coming from a meeting room that was not attached to the church's main building.

Though the small building was fully engulfed in flames, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in nearly ten minutes.

The incident did not result in any injuries, but the building, which had been assessed at $70,000, was a total loss.

Authorities have launched an investigation into this act of arson and urge anyone with related information to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.



