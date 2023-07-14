Massive explosion at Dow plant prompts shelter-in-place order for Plaquemine

A fire was visible Friday night at the Dow Plant in Plaquemine after six explosions took place at the Glycol unit.

Stream live coverage here

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed six explosions thus far, but no injury or leaks are known at this time. All plant personnel has been accounted for.

Parish officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for a half-mile radius surrounding the plant.

This is a developing story.