Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Massive explosion at Dow plant prompts shelter-in-place order for Plaquemine

1 hour 1 minute 38 seconds ago Friday, July 14 2023 Jul 14, 2023 July 14, 2023 9:45 PM July 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A fire was visible Friday night at the Dow Plant in Plaquemine after six explosions took place at the Glycol unit.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed six explosions thus far, but no injury or leaks are known at this time. All plant personnel has been accounted for.

Parish officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for a half-mile radius surrounding the plant.

This is a developing story.

