Fire damages storage building of Baton Rouge restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Heavy fire damaged a storage area behind a Florida Boulevard restaurant Friday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Shanghai Palace restaurant at the corner of Florida Boulevard and N Donmoor Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from an unattached storage area behind the restaurant. Firefighters breached a wall and were able to put out the fire before it could spread to the main building.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.