Fire crews help animal shelter cut padlocked chain from dog's neck

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews raced to the rescue when a local animal shelter brought them a dog that had had a chain around its neck for so long, it was starting to break skin.

Companion Animal Alliance brought the dog to the Baton Rouge Fire Department when they noticed the chain, which had been padlocked around the dog's neck, was so tight and had been on for such a long time that it was cutting into the dog's skin.

The fire department used bolt cutters to free the dog, and he was instantly relieved.

"Thanks so much to the Baton Rouge Fire Department for helping us out with this pup," CAA wrote in a Facebook post.