FINAL: No. 3 LSU softball defeats No. 21 Kentucky 6-2

Image credit to LSU Softball

LEXINGTON - No. 3 LSU softball defeated No. 21 Kentucky 6-2 in their first SEC game of the season.

LSU led for most of the game after scoring two in the second inning and three in the third inning, with Kentucky never closing the gap of 4 points.

LSU's series with Kentucky continues Saturday in Lexington at 11 a.m.