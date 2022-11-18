Felon out on bond for weapons charges arrested again two weeks later in similar case

BAKER - A man arrested Nov. 6 for gun-related charges who was out on bond was arrested again just shy of two weeks later for similar charges.

Marshals with the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Charmaine Wilson, 26, early Friday morning on Greenwood Lane in Baker.

The MLFTF told WBRZ that Wilson was arrested on federal charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a machine gun. Wilson also had a warrant out for his arrest through the Baton Rouge Police Department for being in possession of a stolen firearm.

Wilson was arrested Nov. 6 for possession of a machine gun, resisting an officer, drag racing, and reckless operation. His bond was set at $7,500 and he bonded out the next day.

Marshals say Wilson will be booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison on federal gun charges.