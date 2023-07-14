95°
Feds investigating death of plant worker in LaPlace

LAPLACE - A plant worker in St. John the Baptist Parish died Thursday after an incident involving a train, though law enforcement says they initially received a different explanation for what triggered the emergency response. 

A representative with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration told WBRZ on Friday that it is investigating the circumstance surrounding the worker's death.

The Advocate reported the woman died Thursday after paramedics were called to the Denka Performance Elastomer plant in LaPlace for what was reported as a "heat-related medical issue."

However, before the ambulance arrived, the company's private helicopter airlifted the worker to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Sheriff Mike Tregre told the newspaper that he was later notified the woman was "killed regarding the movement of a train" but had no other information on what happened. 

OSHA said it planned to release more information at the conclusion of its investigation. 

