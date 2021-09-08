Feds grant Louisiana $5M in Emergency Relief Funding for Hurricane Ida damage

Damage in Ascension Parish following Hurricane Ida (August 2021)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced Wednesday the immediate availability of $5 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Ida.

U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg issued a statement regarding the decision, saying, “The Biden Administration is using every lever at our disposal to help the State of Louisiana respond to this tragic disaster—including these emergency relief funds.”

Trottenberg continued, “We pledge to work closely with our state and local partners to help restore and rebuild the critical transportation infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Ida."

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm and battered the region with high winds, storm surge and heavy rain.

Significant flooding caused damage to highway and bridge infrastructure in more than 25 parishes throughout the state.

The quick release funds will be used to fund emergency repairs to federal-aid highways.

The work will consist of stabilizing impacted roadway embankments, repairing and rebuilding damaged roads and bridges, including bridge scour, and replacing destroyed signage.

FHWA’s ER program provides funding for highways and bridges damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic events. These “quick release” ER funds are an initial installment of funds toward restoring this essential transportation link.

Additional funds from the Emergency Relief program may be available later to continue repairs to roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Click here for more information on the funding.