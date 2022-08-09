Latest Weather Blog
Feds find suspected murderer aboard tugboat in Gulf of Mexico after break in La. missing person case
HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana.
Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
Neal had first been reported missing on July 17.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said, 20-year-old Zoei Casnave of Folsom and 24-year-old Dominick Brumfield of Hammond were arrested first. The third suspect, 22-year-old Milton Clark III of Covington, was taken into custody by federal agents while working on a tugboat in the Gulf.
Trending News
Casnave and Brumfield have since been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Milton was jailed in Texas and is awaiting extradition to Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lightning strikes Slidell home after storms move through area
-
After toddler's overdose death and foster parent's rape arrest, DCFS faces questions...
-
Capital area businesses considering scrapping LA Wallet as valid form of ID
-
Despite pleas from victims' families, double-murderer with life sentence gets parole
-
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed