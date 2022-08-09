88°
Feds find suspected murderer aboard tugboat in Gulf of Mexico after break in La. missing person case

By: WBRZ Staff

HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. 

Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser. 

Neal had first been reported missing on July 17.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said, 20-year-old Zoei Casnave of Folsom and 24-year-old Dominick Brumfield of Hammond were arrested first. The third suspect, 22-year-old Milton Clark III of Covington, was taken into custody by federal agents while working on a tugboat in the Gulf.

Casnave and Brumfield have since been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Milton was jailed in Texas and is awaiting extradition to Louisiana. 

