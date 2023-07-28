81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fatal accident on I-12 eastbound in St. Tammany Parish

Friday, July 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Officials are investigating a crash with a fatality on I-12 early Friday morning. 

The crash happened on I-12 eastbound near the Tangipahoa and St. Tammany Parish line past the LA-445 exit. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

